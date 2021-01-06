IMB missionaries, staff give more than $800,000 to Lottie Moon offering

IMB missionaries and staff pledged $802,700 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering through an internal campaign that began Sept. 23 and ended Nov. 30.

“Our IMB missionaries around the world, and our stateside support staff, wanted to lead by example as we asked Southern Baptists to give more generously than ever before to get the gospel to the nations. And I’m proud to say that is happening!” said IMB President Paul Chitwood.

The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering supports more than 3,500 IMB missionaries and their 2,880 children. This year’s goal is $175 million in celebration of IMB’s 175 years of uninterrupted witness among the nations.

A $175 million offering would be the largest LMCO offering ever received by the IMB. These funds will help move the organization toward its 2025 target of commissioning an additional 500 fully funded missionaries.