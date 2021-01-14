Louisiana college president’s piano album to fund scholarships

He doesn’t consider himself talented, but, nonetheless, Rick Brewer, a former South Carolina Baptist, is lending his piano talents toward funding scholarships at Louisiana College.

Brewer became president of the Louisiana Baptist school in 2015, and proceeds from the sales of his recently released second recording, simply titled “Christmas,” will go toward the college’s general scholarship fund.

Previously, Brewer served in various capacities at Charleston Southern University, including more recently as vice president for student affairs and athletics. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Charleston Southern and a Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina. An accomplished pianist, he served as deacon at Summerville Baptist Church while at CSU.

“I’ve been thinking about this for some time,” said Brewer. That time for thinking was amplified during the COVID shutdown earlier this year. With no school in session, Brewer played more often on the six-foot Kawai grand piano in his living room.

His son Jason, a Nashville musician, did the post-production and engineering work for “Christmas, which is available at the Louisiana College bookstore and streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.