Outside the Walls: Who Are South Carolina Baptists?
I was having a conversation with my 9-year-old son, Corder, about my new role as chief strategic officer for the South Carolina Baptist Convention when he posed the question. I thought of the complexity of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, and its rich history. This year we celebrate 200 years of ministry, and I wondered how I could adequately convey to him who we are. “Do you know those people who come to your school and mentor your friends, like Henry, who need a little help with their school work and an extra friend?”