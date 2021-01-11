Southern Baptists celebrate sending 79 new missionaries

The International Mission Board recently celebrated the appointment of 79 new missionaries in a virtual Sending Celebration streamed on Facebook and through the IMB: Advance the Kingdom app. The missionaries, who were previously approved by IMB trustees, come from 21 states and will serve in eight of IMB’s nine affinities.

The Sending Celebration was scheduled to be held at the annual Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions meeting. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the celebration was held virtually. The Alabama Singing Men and Women and the choir from Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., provided the pre-service music through a pre-recorded conference call.

IMB President Paul Chitwood expressed his thankfulness for Southern Baptists’ support for the IMB. “We are excited that 79 new missionaries are being sent …,” Chitwood said. “Thanks to your generosity through praying and giving, we are able to send and sustain these missionaries.”

Due to time constraints, 30 missionary testimonies were included in the Sending Celebration. Videos of all 79 missionaries, grouped by affinity of service, are available for viewing at imb.org/send.