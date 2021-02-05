Anderson names Easterling VP for church engagement

Engaging churches across the United States in the mission of Anderson University and helping it develop the next generation of young Christian leaders is the mission of Eugene Mayson Easterling III, who is joining the university as its vice president for church engagement.

A native of Columbia and member of Pebble Creek Baptist Church in Taylors, Easterling has served in numerous leadership capacities throughout the region. He fills the role of Bob Cline, who retired from Anderson last year.

“Anderson was blessed to have Dr. Bob Cline in this role for almost two decades until his recent retirement,” said Anderson University President Evans Whitaker. “Dr. Cline made heretofore unparalleled contributions in campus ministry and church relations to AU. God continues to bless us by calling Rev. Easterling to continue to serve South Carolina Baptists at Anderson.”

Easterling was most recently vice president for church relations at North Greenville University, where he served in numerous leadership positions throughout his career in higher education. Dr. Whitaker said Anderson moved quickly at the opportunity to bring Easterling to AU following his retirement from North Greenville.

“In South Carolina Baptist life, we have this special bond among our three universities, one that’s rare among institutions of higher learning,” Whitaker said. While Easterling will focus on the ministry of Anderson University, “he will continue to promote all three of our universities that are united in the cause of Christ,” Whitaker said.

Easterling is a graduate of Gardner-Webb University and earned his master of education degree from Clemson University. He received ministerial training from Erskine Theological Seminary and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served as a home missionary, as a member of the Home Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention, and is current chairman of the South Carolina Baptist Convention History Committee.