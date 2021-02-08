DR training slated April 17 in Easley

The spring Disaster Relief Training Conference for South Carolina Baptist volunteers will be held April 17 at Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley.

Classes will be offered in several Disaster Relief ministry areas: assessment of needs, introduction to chaplaincy, children’s response teams, mass feeding, chainsaw, flood recovery (mud-out), and shower/laundry. Additionally, an Introduction to Disaster Relief class is required for new volunteers.

The training event begins at 8:15 a.m. and concludes at 4:15 p.m. The day includes three class times, a general session, and lunch.

Due to coronavirus constraints, the training will have a reduced slate of classes offered, and attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Wearing of masks will be required.

Cost for returning DR volunteers is $35 and for new volunteers is $50. The registration fee includes training materials and lunch. For new volunteers, the fee also includes hat, lanyard, badge, t-shirt and background check.

For a detailed schedule of times and classes offered or to register, visit scbaptist.org.