Obituary: Edd Brown

Edd L. Brown, 94, of Greenville, denominational worker, and volunteer leader for overseas mission teams and disaster relief, died Jan. 17, 2021.

Born in Texas, he enrolled at Hardin-Simmons University following his time of service in the Navy, later earning an M.Div. degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He spent most of his time in California before retiring in South Carolina. After retiring, he earned a master’s degree and Doctor of Ministry degree from Golden Gate Seminary (now Gateway Seminary) and served two churches as interim pastor. He also received a contractor’s license and a pilot’s license.

After returning to Greenville, he wrote his autobiography in two volumes, which was published by Courier Publishing. He was a member of Reedy River Baptist Church, Greenville, at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Florence, two children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son.