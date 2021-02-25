Obituary: George Silver

George Silver, 94, of Goldsboro, N.C., and North Greenville University’s fourth president, died Jan. 29, 2021.

He was a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, Rutgers University, and Temple University.

He was a military veteran, with active roles spanning more than 5o years. Early in his career, he served as a faculty member of several colleges and universities and also at the high school level. He served at three colleges as president — North Greenville University (where he served from 1975-80), Chesapeake College, and Ocean County College.

Before retiring to Goldsboro, he served on the board of trustees at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and was actively involved in a variety of community organizations such as Rotary Club and the Boy Scouts. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Goldsboro, N.C., at the time of his death.

“The entire North Greenville University community is saddened to learn of Dr. Silver’s passing,” said NGU President Gene Fant. “He had a remarkable career, making a positive impact on so many lives.”

Survivors include two children and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Hartman Silver.