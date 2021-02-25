Obituary: Jim Pitts

James “Jim” Milton Pitts, 83, of Travelers Rest, died Jan. 18, 2021.

A native of Washington, D.C., he was a graduate of Furman University, and Southeastern and Southern Baptist theological seminaries. He served Furman University from 1967 to his retirement in 2003 as assistant chaplain, university chaplain, and professor emeritus of religion. According to Dr. Elizabeth Davis, president of Furman University, he was a “Furman icon.”

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Stewart Pitts, a son, and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, J. Stewart Pitts.