S.C. Baptist wins Clemson award

Carl Martin, former pastor, church planter, and SCBC staff member, was awarded the 2021 Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award from the Clemson University football program.

The award is given annually to former players who have been out of school for at least 10 years. Martin played on special teams with the 1981 National Championship team. He said he was overwhelmed when he was notified of the award. “I know who the former winners are and what they have achieved. To win the award with the Dawkins family name on it and to receive it from Dabo Swinney’s program is a great honor.”

Today Martin is coaching coordinator for Vision Ventures, a coaching organization founded by past South Carolina Baptist Convention President Steve Cloud following his 20-year tenure as senior pastor at Northside Baptist Church in Lexington.

“Coaching has changed my life,” Martin said, adding that the skills and disciplines he learned in that process “helped me become a better leader.” He said coaching is a partnership where “you come alongside someone and help them define the goals they really want to meet.”

The focus of the organization is primarily on pastors and community leaders.

In addition to his undergraduate degree, Martin earned Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees. He has been married to his wife, Deborah, for 34 years. The Martins have one adult daughter, Lauren.