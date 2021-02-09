Teach Me to Number My Days

By

Published on

My patients routinely ask me, “Doc, why do these brown rough spots grow on my back? Why do my joints hurt so bad?”

I respond with a smile, “That’s the price you pay for living so long.” We all grow old and our physical bodies become infirm. A good portion of my medical practice is devoted to combatting the consequences of aging — achy-breaky joints, clogged arteries, failing vision, poor balance — you get the picture. Some of you have been there and are doing this right now!

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article.