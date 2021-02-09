Teach Me to Number My Days
My patients routinely ask me, “Doc, why do these brown rough spots grow on my back? Why do my joints hurt so bad?” I respond with a smile, “That’s the price you pay for living so long.” We all grow old and our physical bodies become infirm. A good portion of my medical practice is devoted to combatting the consequences of aging — achy-breaky joints, clogged arteries, failing vision, poor balance — you get the picture. Some of you have been there and are doing this right now!