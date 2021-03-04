President’s Perspective: Why It Still Matters
“In Christ there is not Greek and Jew, circumcision and uncircumcision, barbarian, Scythian, slave and free; but Christ is all and in all” (Colossians 3:11, CSB). The question seems to find its way into the comment section of every online story about a race relations milestone being reached in the SBC. It generally goes like this: “If Christ is all that matters, and He has torn down the wall that divided us, why do we keep bringing up race when an African-American is selected for a leadership position at the convention or institutional level?” Someone will invariably add a comment that these types of stories do more harm than good. Never fails. While I agree that Christ is all that matters, there’s one reason I passionately believe calling attention to and celebrating progress in racial unity is a must.