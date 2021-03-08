Wholly Healthy: Prepare for Spring
It’s still winter, but spring is on its way. One day we’ll look back and see that COVID and all of the chaos of our world is in the rearview mirror. One day we’ll emerge from this darkness and stretch in the light. However, we have to be ready. Spring is like that. It makes demands. Suddenly we have to address all that we could ignore all winter. We have to open the windows, air out the house, mow the lawn, and clean the yard. One day we’re shivering under a blanket as the rain falls; the next, we discover that the stretchy pajamas were fine for hibernation but don’t play so well on the beach.