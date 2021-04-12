Editor’s Word: Racism and the Family
Racism is the belief that a particular race is superior to others. It is discrimination or prejudice based on race. Race, on the other hand, is defined as a group of persons connected by common descent or origin. In the broad sense, we all belong to the same race because we are all descended from earth’s first two human beings, Adam and Eve. In “Reference,” an online publication, race is described this way: “Technically, there is only one human race, as humans today are 99.9 percent genetically identical.”