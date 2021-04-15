G13 — Light with a Double Meaning

G13 Missions, the brainchild of Easley electrician Robert Green, is designed to bring light to people — literally and spiritually.

Based on Genesis 1:3 — “Then God said, ‘Let there be light’; And there was light” — the mission’s goal is to help churches and Christian camps have fully functioning facilities so the message of the gospel of Christ can be shared.

“Most of my mission trips (and there have been many) have involved electrical work. I feel God has given me the ability to be an electrician and I want to use that ability for His glory,” Green said. A member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church in Easley, he said the idea of combining his expertise as a professional electrician with his desire to share the gospel and help others share the gospel “has been on my mind for many years.”

“G13 Missions is very simple,” he said. “We want to help Bible-believing camps and churches get their lights working so the gospel can be preached and taught. We want to see people saved.”

Jones Avenue pastor Zach Shaw said, “Robert is a tremendous church member, servant, and friend. He has served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and RA leader, and has led several mission trips for our church. He is a highly skilled electrician with a heart to serve churches and Christian camps for God’s glory.”

Two Christian camps have already invited G13 to help them this summer: Camp Challenge in Fairbanks, Alaska, and Camp Longview in Arcade, N.Y. Green said, “Both of these camps are wonderful ministries that share the gospel of Jesus Christ to all ages.” Plans are being made for other camps and churches that need help. The vision is for the mission to grow to the point where Green will be able to devote full time to its work.

G13 is seeking volunteers from churches to help with the work that will involve more than just electrical help. “I have a passion for construction missions. I feel that I am in the center of God’s will for my life pulling wire, driving nails, plumbing, moving dirt, cleaning toilets — and the list goes on,” he said. He indicated people with various talents or skills could fill special needs, but that anyone with a desire to work can be used.

The work of G13 is an extension of the mission commitment of Jones Avenue. South Carolina Baptist (individuals and churches) who are interested in learning more about this ministry and how they can be involved can contact Jones Avenue by phone at 864-859-1746 or via email at jonesavebc@bellsouth.net. Green can be contacted directly at 864-608-5274.

A commissioning service setting apart Green for special missionary service was held at Jones Avenue in March. He said, “I have thought about G13 for many years, but would talk myself out of it. I thank God that He didn’t give up on me.”