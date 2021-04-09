Letter: More Grace and Humility Needed
Once again, I found myself sitting in worship privately grieving that the pastor of the church would give his forced resignation at the end of the service. Please, God, not again! While the secular world “fires” people, I do not give up hope that His Church will do this differently. After all, this pastor was called of God to come there, so how can any man or group interfere? Shouldn’t we treat these men of God with reverent tenderness, if not with more plain old human compassion than anyone, lost or saved, has? As our Lord’s family, we must show the lost world a far better way than dumping our men of God, and their families, into the street.