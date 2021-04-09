Three-time GMA Dove Award nominee to perform at Wellford Baptist

Singer, songwriter and worship leader Mack Brock, widely known as a founding member of North Carolina-based Elevation Worship, will be in concert at Wellford Baptist Church on Sunday night, April 25, beginning at 6 p.m.

Brock, a three-time GMA Dove Award nominee (2016-2018) while with Elevation, launched a solo career in 2018 with his debut album for Sparrow Records, “Greater Things.”

A worship leader for over 15 years, Brock has landed three songs in the Top 50 of the CCLI Chart, and is co-writer of “O Come To The Altar,” “Resurrecting,” “Here As In Heaven,” and “Do It Again.”

The concert at Wellford Baptist is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Craig Guy at 864-347-8660 (cell) or at the church at 864-439-8741. You can also send inquiries to info@wellfordchurch.org.

Wellford Baptist is located at 235 Syphrit Road in Wellford.