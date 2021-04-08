Wholly Healthy: Growing Old

Edwin Leap

By

Edwin Leap is an emergency physician and writer from Walhalla.

Published on

One of the hardest things in medicine is watching as adult children have to contend with the decline of their parents. It is always a time of adjustment and struggle for all parties when recently healthy, independent parents become incapable of functioning as before.

It seems only rational then to plan for that time. This planning obviously involves making financial provision for retirement and health insurance. It also means having wills and trusts arranged so children know what is left to whom. Fights over money, property and memorabilia are a dark legacy that we should never want to leave to our kids.

