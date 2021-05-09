Comic Belief: Rhinos and Buffalo Birds
Across the grasslands of East Africa live some of nature’s most fascinating animals. The rhinoceros, a two-horned terror of tremendous speed, size and agility is feared by most of the creatures of the wild. Only the buffalo bird has no fear of the rhino. These birds perch on the back of the rhino. Some even peck into the rhino’s back like a woodpecker pecks on wood. Some fly around the rhino’s head, and others perch on its ears. The rhino doesn’t attack, for he and the buffalo bird have an understanding. Rhinos have poor eyesight and their bodies are covered with parasites, which they cannot control. The flock of birds on his back does a great service by eating the parasites, which are the whole of their diet. When danger is in the area, the birds let out a shrill call warning the rhinos of what they cannot see. In return, they are protected from predators by one of Africa’s largest mammals. That’s teamwork.