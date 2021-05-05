Editor’s Word: What in the World Is Going On?
Recently, 33 LGBTQ students at Christian colleges sued the United States Department of Education, claiming they were discriminated against, and that a section of Title IX that allows religious exemptions is unconstitutional. A nonprofit called the Religious Exemption Accountability Project is representing the students. The REAP states on its website that its mission is to “empower queer, trans, and non-binary students at more than 200 taxpayer-funded religious schools that actively discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity/expression.” One student in the class action lawsuit was a graduate of Bob Jones University in Greenville. Another was a student at Baylor, and another was enrolled at Liberty. What in the world is going on? Christian schools and colleges should operate on the basis of biblical truth. Homosexuality and transgenderism are obviously wrong and are usually addressed in some form in the statement of faith of Christian institutions.