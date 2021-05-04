National preaching conference to follow SBC in Nashville

This year’s National Conference on Preaching will convene immediately after the Southern Baptist Convention adjourns June 16 in Nashville, making it convenient for pastors and church leaders to attend both events.

The annual preaching conference — offered annually since 1989 — will begin Wednesday evening, June 16, and run through noon on Friday, June 18. The theme of this year’s meeting is “Preaching in Troubled Times.” The conference will feature talks based on that theme, along with inspiring sermons and practical workshops on preaching-related topics.

The conference will feature preachers and workshop leaders, including: Stephen Rummage, Quail Springs Baptist Church, Oklahoma City; H.B. Charles, Shiloh Church, Jacksonville, Fla.; Ralph Douglas West, The Church Without Walls, Houston; Clint Pressley, Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Charlotte; Dean Inserra, City Church, Tallahassee, Fla.; Charlie Dates, Progressive Baptist Church, Chicago; Mike Glenn, Brentwood Baptist Church, Nashville; and Dante Wright, Sweet Home Baptist Church, Round Rock, Texas.

The national preaching conference is sponsored by Preaching magazine and Clamp Divinity School of Anderson University. To learn more or register, visit www.ncpnow.com.

“NCP each year attracts pastors from across the nation to focus on strengthening their proclamation of God’s Word,” explains Michael Duduit, founding editor of Preaching magazine and dean of Clamp Divinity School. “We are particularly excited this year that the timing and location of the conference will allow many pastors who are attending the SBC to stay over a couple of days and be able to enjoy this meaningful time of learning and encouragement.”