Obituary: Don Bowick

Emmett Donald “Don” Bowick, 82, of Summerville, died April 22, 2021.

A native of Charleston, he was called into the ministry at the age of 12 while attending James Island Baptist Church. He was a graduate of North Greenville Junior College, Carson-Newman College, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and Luther Rice Seminary, where he earned his doctorate. During his 60 years in the ministry, he was pastor of several South Carolina Baptist churches, and served at Calvary Baptist Church, Meggett, for 21 years. He also served as a substitute teacher. He was a member of Miles Road Baptist Church, Summerville, at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Madelyn Talbert Felton Bowick, four children, and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Mark Bowick.