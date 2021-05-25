Obituary: Paul Smith Sr.

Paul Montgomery Smith Sr., 84, of Lancaster, died April 27, 2021.

He attended the University of South Carolina and was a graduate of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He served as pastor of several South Carolina Baptist churches, including Beaver Creek, Pleasant Hill, Denny Terrace, Heath Springs, Fork Hill and Catawba. He also served as interim pastor at Temple and University Baptist churches.

He was married to Nellie Ree Johnson Smith for 63 years. Survivors include four children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.