Outside the Walls: Shift of Pandemic Proportions 2
The day the world stopped, mY schedule was slammed. It began with workouts that morning about 5 a.m., rush to get the kids moving, meetings to attend, a 30-minute interstate commute that could easily triple in a split second, Dad’s sports shuttle and dinner in the car as we traveled to baseball practice and games, homework tutoring before showers and bed, and emails to return before rinsing and repeating. Then, in the blink of an eye, everything shifted.