Comic Belief: The Angels Are Laughing
I travel around the country telling people that their attitude is either their best friend or worst enemy. It isn’t the position in life; it’s the disposition. Now I’m not one of those positive blab-it-and-grab-it guys. I do tell everyone that it’s a fallen world, that Murphy was an optimist, and that there will be people trying to blow out the light at the end of the tunnel. I even tell them that every day the world rolls over on someone who is sitting on top of it. I just wasn’t expecting it to be me. I’m a guy who doesn’t have to deal with committees, business meetings or corporate boards. All I have to do is show up, speak and leave. Then IT happened. It was an accident. Not exactly an accident. I’m reminded of the doctor who asked the rancher if he ever had an accident. The rancher replied that he hadn’t, and the doctor asked, “Never in your whole life?” The rancher replied that last spring he had been in the corral and the bull tossed him over the fence. The doctor asked if that wasn’t an accident. The rancher replied that he thought the bull had done it on purpose.