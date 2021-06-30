Obituary: Norman Russ Gardner

Norman Russ Gardner, 85, of Landrum, died May 30, 2021, at Upstate Community Hospice House.

A native of Spartanburg County, he was a graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He pastored 10 Southern Baptist churches in five states during his ministry, including Piedmont Baptist Church, Chesnee; Croft Baptist Church, Spartanburg; Alice Drive Baptist Church, Sumter; and Goucher Baptist Church, Gaffney. After retiring from 63 years in the ministry, he and his wife moved to his childhood home in the New Prospect community of Spartanburg County and joined New Prospect Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, June McManus Gardner; two sons; four grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.