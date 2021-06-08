‘Pondering Proverbs’ Is 2-Volume Study Of Biblical Wisdom

Tom Hinkle, pastor of St. John’s Bethel Baptist Church in Moncks Corner, has written a two-volume study guide, “Pondering Proverbs: A Devotional Look at God’s Wisdom” (Courier Publishing, $17.95 per volume).

The twin volumes total 752 pages; Vol. 1 covers the first 16 chapters of Proverbs, Vol. 2 chapters 17-31.

“Pondering Proverbs” is not intended as a scholarly work, said the author, but a labor of love. “I have tried to give some insight into what the Proverbs are telling us and to give some practical thoughts about their teachings,”said Hinkle.

“It has been a work that has given me a better understanding of these teachings, and I hope it will help others as they seek to know more about the wisdom God offers to each of us.”

Hinkle employed the HEAR method (Highlight, Explain, Apply and Respond), as popularized by Robby and Kandi Gallaty, to structure his presentation.

“The grace of our Lord sustains us each day, and His wisdom guides us,” Hinkle said. “I believe this study will help others learn to walk in God’s wisdom and be a blessing to others. I hope God will be honored by what I have written.”

Hinkle has served as a pastor in Moncks Corner since 2015. He previously served churches in Kentucky for 30 years.

“Pondering Proverbs” is available online at major booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.