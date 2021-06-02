President’s Perspective: A Queen And God’s Faithfulness
“The name of the only Queen in Israel’s history.” A nice piece of Bible trivia that would make a great Bible Jeopardy clue. But more than trivia, the events surrounding her reign are a powerful story of God’s providence, faithfulness, and our response. It was the eighth century B.C., long after the northern 10 tribes separated themselves from both Judah and God. Although the temple and the priesthood remained in Jerusalem, Judah was consistently inconsistent in its commitment to the Lord. Nevertheless, God remained faithful to His promise that David would always have a lamp (i.e., a son) on the throne.