Send Conference Announces Special Guests, Increases Seating Capacity

The International Mission Board and North American Mission Board have announced new speakers and worship leaders for the 2021 Send Conference June 13-14, which will precede the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Nashville. Additional seating has also opened up for parts of the conference that had reached capacity before the move to the Music City Center.

Send Conference, with a theme of “Together on Mission,” is a two-day gathering of pastors, church leaders and families across North America, learning and celebrating what it means to be on mission together for the sake of the gospel. With specialized tracks for every member of the family, Southern Baptists will gain the tools and connections to continue growing as a movement of people — the Church — sharing the gospel with a world in need.

Seating is available for the Sunday (June 13) night worship session as well as Monday’s pastor’s track, NAMB’s Send Luncheon and the IMB’s Sending Celebration. Registration remains open at SendConference.com, and current registrants can make changes to their existing registration.

Send Conference will begin with a special time of prayer led by Robby Gallaty, senior pastor of Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville, Tenn. The Sunday night event will include a message from nationally recognized Bible teacher, author and pastor Tony Evans, and worship led by Michael W. Smith. A concert featuring Crowder will follow the Sunday evening session.

A Spanish-language celebration will take place simultaneously Sunday night, featuring pastors Samua Calderón and Ramón Medina, an orchestra directed by Camp Kirkland, the Florida Worship Team and Julio Arriola, director of Hispanic relations with the SBC Executive Committee.

On Monday, June 14, Send Conference will split into separate tracks for pastors, women, young adults, students and kids, as well as tracks in Spanish for pastors and leaders.

Speakers and worship leaders for the Pastors Track at the Music City Center include: Nick Floyd, senior pastor, Cross Church, northwest Arkansas; David Jeremiah, senior pastor, Shadow Mountain Community Church, San Diego; Gregg Matte, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Houston; Miguel Núñez, senior pastor, Iglesia Bautista Internacional, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Vance Pitman, senior pastor, Hope Church, Las Vegas; Kevin Smith, executive director, Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware; Hershael York, senior pastor, Buck Run Baptist Church, Frankfort, Ky.; Christian Ramos and Family Church Worship.

Speakers and worship leaders for the Women’s Track in the Music City Center Karl F. Dean Grand Ballroom include: Donna Gaines, founder and president for ARISE2Read (host); Christi Haag, speaker and child advocate; Amy Hannon, author, speaker and shopkeeper; Kim Hardy, speaker, life and relationship coach, church planting spouse; Jamie Ivey, talk show host, author, speaker and podcast host; Katie McCoy, professor, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; Sheila Walsh, author and Bible teacher; and Kristin and Eric Yeldell, worship leaders, First Baptist Church, Cleveland, Tenn.

Speakers and worship leaders for the Young Adult and Student Tracks at Nashville’s First Baptist Church include: Putti Sok Benner, associate director of Baptist Student Ministry, University of Texas-Arlington; Robby Gallaty, senior pastor, Long Hollow Baptist Church; J.D. Greear, pastor, The Summit Church, Durham, N.C.; Scott Long, discipleship pastor, Highview Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky.; Andy Pettigrew, team leader, Sub-Saharan Africa, IMB; Shane Pruitt, national Next Gen evangelism director, NAMB (students only); Benjamin Watson, 16 NFL seasons, Super Bowl champion, author, speaker, film producer; David Wiggins, student strategist, IMB; Paul Worcester, collegiate evangelism director, NAMB (young adults only); Drew Worsham, lead pastor, CBC The Rim Church, San Antonio; Sean Curran, worship leader and songwriter; and Long Hollow Wave, student worship ministry, Long Hollow Baptist Church.

Limited seating also remains available for NAMB’s Send Luncheon, featuring Matthew West and Mark Richt, as well as IMB’s Sending Celebration.