Southern Baptist Convention Comes To Nashville’s Music City Center

This year’s annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention will convene June 15 and 16 at the Nashville Music City Center.

Generating the most comments has been the election of president. Four candidates will be nominated for president: R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky.; Mike Stone, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Blackshear, Ga.; Randy Adams, executive director-treasurer of the Northwest Baptist Convention; and Ed Litton, pastor of Redemption Church, Saraland, Ala. The election of officers will take place on Tuesday, June 15, at 2:15 p.m.

Adam Greenway, president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and chair of this year’s Order of Business Committee, stated, “Our committee has worked diligently to produce a program agenda for this year’s annual meeting that will enable messengers to engage with their entities, transact theirnecessary business, and celebrate our coming together as the Southern Baptist Convention for the first time in two years.”

South Carolina Baptists who will be nominated as trustees:

Josh Powell, pastor of Taylors First Baptist Church, second term, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (2026).

David H. Sons, pastor of Lake Murray Baptist Church, Lexington, SBC Executive Committee (2024).

Rebekah E. Harrison, Mountain Creek Baptist Church, Greenville, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (2025).

Michael Duduit, dean, Anderson University Clamp Divinity School, LifeWay Christian Resources (2025).

Joe Youngblood, Aiken, North American Mission Board (2025).

Trudy H. Crittendon, Townville, LifeWay Christian Resources (2024).

Tony L. Beam, faculty member, North Greenville University, and director, Office of Public Policy for the SCBC, second term, Christian Life and Public Affairs Committee (2025).

The Committee on Committees, appointed by the SBC president, includes two South Carolina Baptists: Amber Mathis, The Church at Cherrydale, Greenville; and Shana Sands, Kingdom Life Church, Simpsonville.

North Greenville faculty member Nathan Finn will serve as the vice chair of the Resolutions Committee.