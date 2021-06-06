Wholly Healthy: Love Heals
Many years ago, I was reading “In His Image,” a book by Dr. Paul Brand. Brand, some will recall, was a pioneering plastic surgeon doing incredible mission work in India, operating on those afflicted with Hansen’s disease, or leprosy. Prior to that, he had experience operating on pilots who survived crashes during the Battle of Britain, many of whom had horrible injuries from fire and other trauma typical of air combat. One thing he said was that injured pilots, with bad cosmetic injuries, did poorly if they had no family or social support, if they were not buoyed up on love and encouragement. Those who did have the care and concern of others moved past their injuries and were very successful, despite disability and appearance.