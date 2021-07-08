CMBA executive director retires

George Bullard, executive director of Columbia Metro Baptist Association, retired June 10. The longtime denominational leader officially notified CMBA’s Visionary Leadership Community of his plans during the group’s monthly meeting in Columbia. Bullard has served the CMBA since 2017. After serving in several missions roles with the former Home Mission Board, Bullard went to Columbia in 1985 when he joined the South Carolina Baptist Convention staff as missions and strategic development director, a role he held until 1996. He and his wife, Betty, are members of Spring Valley Baptist Church in Columbia.