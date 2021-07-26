Obituary: Earl Behr

Earl Eugene Behr, 91, of Holly Hill, died July 1, 2021.

A native of Indianapolis, Ind., he earned a certificate in German language from the Goethe Institute, Munich, Germany. He was a part-time teacher of German at Holly Hill Roberts High School for 33 years, retiring in 2002. He served as pastor of First Baptist Church of Holly Hill, retiring in 1994, where he was named pastor emeritus. He was twice elected to the General Board (now Executive Board) of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine Mole Behr, four sons, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.