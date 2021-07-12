Four veterans among Bethea’s residents

Four military veterans are living at Bethea Retirement Center. According to Annie Eveleigh, director of advancement at Bethea, the four “are very proud of their service, and enlisted because of their love of country and a belief that it was the right thing to do.”

Henry Bailey served in the Navy in Vietnam. He was one of five brothers serving in the military during that time period. He came home, went to college, and owned multiple businesses before coming to work for Bethea. In the cover photo, he is wearing an Army cap in honor of his two sons who are in the Army now.

Dore Montes is a Marine and Korean War veteran. Following his military service, he had a distinguished career as a pilot with Eastern Airlines.

Billy Daniel served in the Army and was assigned to Korea during that war. Following his military service, he continued his education and was a Southern Baptist pastor until his retirement.

Jimmie Sweatt served in the Army and also became a Southern Baptist pastor until he retired.