Drew Hines was recognized by Washington Baptist Church, Greer, on his 20th anniversary as pastor. He was presented a proclamation by Chairman of Deacons Steve Church. Hines became pastor of Washington Baptist on June 10, 2001. A graduate of the University of South Carolina and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he received Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees, Hines is married to the former Suzanne Morris and they have two children, Miranda and Andrew.