GuideStone trustees elect Dilbeck as president

Hance Dilbeck Jr. was unanimously elected president-elect of GuideStone Financial Resources during a called meeting of the GuideStone trustee board May 20.

Dilbeck, executive director-treasurer of Oklahoma Baptists since 2018, began serving July 1 alongside current GuideStone President O.S. Hawkins. After a transition period, Hawkins will become president emeritus, and Dilbeck would become president and CEO in the first quarter of 2022.

Hawkins expressed his confidence to trustees in their selection.

“Hance Dilbeck is one of the most respected men in Southern Baptist life,” Hawkins said. “He has pastored all sizes of Southern Baptist churches, has a heart for serving pastors from small, medium and large churches; he understands the dynamics and complexity of GuideStone’s ministry, and he is a quick learner. And he is among the humblest men I’ve ever known, so he’ll be one who has a learner’s heart as he embarks on this new calling from the Lord. Susie and I are holding Hance and Julie in our hearts and prayers, and we invite Southern Baptists to join us in lifting them up.”

Dilbeck has served in Oklahoma churches as pastor for more than 30 years. He served as pastor at Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City for 15 years before being called in 2018 to lead Oklahoma Baptists. He has been an active participant in denominational life, having served through the years as chairman of trustees at Oklahoma Baptist University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and the International Mission Board. He is a prior second vice president of the Southern Baptist Convention.