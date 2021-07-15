Last Word: The Greatest Generation
With this July issue we are paying tribute to members of the “Greatest Generation.” Particularly, we are focusing on those who served in the military, especially those who fought in the Pacific and European theaters of war. The Fourth of July is a national holiday, and we can certainly pause and give thanks to God for those who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy. Over 16 million Americans served in World War II. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there were only 325,574 remaining in 2020. That number is less than 300,000 today. On average, 296 veterans die each day. The average age for a soldier in 1944 was 26, but many young men enlisted when they were 17. In 2020, there were 4,000 World War II veterans living in South Carolina. In the next few years, the Greatest Generation will be gone.