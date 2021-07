Bruce Crawford recently retired from First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, where he served as senior pastor for more than 16 years. His previous pastorates include congregations in Clearwater, Fla., and Franklin, Texas. He also served on the State Board of Missions in Texas, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission as a board member for eight years, and as parliamentarian for the Waccamaw Baptist Association for 14 years. He and his wife, Lynda, have two grown children and one grandson.