Obituary: Odell Breland

Abraham “Odell” Breland, 92, of Orangeburg, died July 11, 2021.

A native of Ruffin, he served as pastor of Baptist churches in Virginia, California, and South Carolina, including Mount Zion, St. George; Canaan, Cope; Edisto, Cope; Rivelon, Orangeburg; Bamberg First; and Hunter’s Chapel, Bamberg. He was named pastor emeritus at Canaan Baptist Church, Cope, and Rivelon Baptist Church, Orangeburg.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Anna Grindstaff Breland, four children, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.