President’s Perspective: Hearing What’s Not Being Said
If there's anything I've learned from 18 years of pastoring, it’s this: What’s said and what’s heard can be two entirely different things. If you attended the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting last month, you probably overheard a number of sidebar conversations involving Critical Race Theory, sexual abuse, and Executive Committee transparency, just to name a few. And you may have also heard, as I did, a lot of misunderstanding and misrepresentation of those issues. In other words, a lot of debate over what wasn’t being said.