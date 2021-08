Robert “Bobby” Jones, 75, of Iva, died June 18, 2021.

A native of Abbeville, he served as pastor of eight South Carolina Baptist churches before retiring in 1997. Following retirement, he was interim pastor in several churches before becoming the pastor of Rocky River Baptist Church in Iva, where he was serving at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 56 years, Grace Elaine Knight Jones, four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.