Obituary: Sidney Norton

Norman Sidney Norton, 85, of Gaffney, died June 28, 2021.

A native of Stony Point, N.C., he formerly served as pastor of several South Carolina Baptist churches before becoming pastor of New Heights Baptist Church, Gaffney, where he served for 43 years. He was a former chaplain of Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and was chaplain for Gaffney Medical Center, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Surviving are three children, four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter on the way.