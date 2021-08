Lewis “Tant” Ehrhardt, 65, of Ehrhardt, died June 15, 2021.

After a career installing alarm systems, he entered the ministry to become a pastor. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, and served as a pastor in Virginia before returning to South Carolina to serve at Northgate Baptist Church, Orangeburg, for almost 21 years.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sharon Ehrhardt, two children and two grandchildren.