Wholly Healthy: Mental Health Crucial

Edwin Leap

By

Edwin Leap is an emergency physician and writer from Walhalla. Read more at EdwinLeap.com.

Published on

I have spent my life in the church, and, from about age 15 on, I was one of the dreaded “PKs.” That’s right, a preacher’s kid. Right up there with MKs (missionary kids) in our capacity for disruption, PKs can be a handful.

But one of the great things about being a PK was having an insider view of the life of the church. Discussing that could take far more words than I have for this column, but suffice it to say I have been an observer of church-goers and clergy for decades.

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article.