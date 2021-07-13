Wholly Healthy: Mental Health Crucial
I have spent my life in the church, and, from about age 15 on, I was one of the dreaded “PKs.” That’s right, a preacher’s kid. Right up there with MKs (missionary kids) in our capacity for disruption, PKs can be a handful. But one of the great things about being a PK was having an insider view of the life of the church. Discussing that could take far more words than I have for this column, but suffice it to say I have been an observer of church-goers and clergy for decades.