Biblical Meditation: A Foundation for Christian Growth

In “Rediscovering Holiness,” J.I. Packer indicates churches have developed a “Peter Pan culture,” in which spiritual childishness is considered normal. This same culture was found in the church at Corinth, where Paul said, “I fed you with milk, not solid food, for you were not ready for it” (1 Corinthians 3:2, ESV). But this “Peter Pan Syndrome” was not the norm for New Testament Christians, and it should not be for 21st century believers, either. In fact, the Bible calls for us to “grow up into salvation” (1 Peter 2:2, ESV) and to “go on to maturity” (Hebrews 6:1, ESV).

How do Christians grow in their spiritual walk? Four basic disciplines related to the Bible provide the primary foundation for spiritual maturity. In order to grow spiritually, a believer must:

1) Read the Word;

2) Meditate on the Word;

3) Pray the Word; and

4) Apply the Word.

The scope of this brief article does not allow time to cover all four of these disciplines, so the focus will be on meditating upon the Word of God.

Following Moses’ death, God gave this charge to Joshua: “This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success” (Joshua 1:8, ESV).

Tim Keller, in “Prayer: Experiencing Awe and Intimacy with God,” defines this meditation as “spiritually ‘tasting’ the Scripture — delighting in it, sensing the sweetness of the teaching, feeling the conviction of what it tells us about ourselves, and thanking God and praising God for what it shows us about Him.”

Certainly, the Bible’s teaching on meditation is different from the “emptying of the mind” concept taught in eastern religions. Four main elements provide the foundation of the Bible’s teaching on meditation:

First, meditation should focus upon God’s Word. The introductory psalm lays the foundation for this as it states, “Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night” (Psalm 1:1-2, ESV). Psalm 119:9 reiterates the necessity of focusing on God to keep our lives uncontaminated by sin as it declares, “How can a young man keep his way pure? By guarding it according to your word.”

Second, meditation should focus on God’s character. The psalmist declares his confident expectation of God’s provision and protection when he indicates, “My soul will be satisfied as with fat and rich food, and my mouth will praise you with joyful lips, when I remember you upon my bed, and meditate on you in the watches of the night; for you have been my help, and in the shadow of your wings I will sing for joy” (Psalm 63:5-7, ESV). The psalmist finds complete fulfillment and contentment in who God is.

Third, meditation should focus on God’s work. This psalm of lament portrays the people of God facing challenges. Yet, they still declared, “I will remember the deeds of the Lord; yes, I will remember your wonders of old. I will ponder all your work, and meditate on your mighty deeds” (Psalm 77:11-12, ESV). In good times and in bad, we need to remember and consider what God has done in our lives and throughout history.

Fourth, meditation should focus on God’s creation. While Scripture gives us the specific revelation of who God is, this psalm talks about the general revelation of God in creation as it states, “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork. Day to day pours out speech, and night to night reveals knowledge. … Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer” (Psalm 19:1-2, 14, ESV). As we look at all God has created, we cannot help but see His attributes of the Creator Himself.

The Apostle Paul refused to settle for a shallow, complacent relationship with his God. He challenges us to “press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:14, ESV). At the end of his life, Paul declared, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7, ESV).

In “100 Greatest Moments in Olympic History,” Bud Greenspan tells of the 1968 Olympian runner John Stephen Akhwari of Tanzania. Despite severely injuring himself early in the race, Akhwari completed the marathon, finishing one hour after the winner. When asked why he continued to run, even with his injury and with no chance at winning the race, Akhwari replied, “I don’t think you understand. My country did not send me five thousand miles to start the race. They sent me five thousand miles to finish the race.”

God did not save us to just begin the race, He intends for us to “run with endurance the race that is set before us” (Hebrews 12:1, ESV). The only way we will be able to complete this spiritual pilgrimage is by saturating our minds and hearts with the very Word of God, meditating upon it day and night.

— Larry McDonald is the director of Doctor of Ministry studies and professor of Christian Spirituality at North Greenville University.