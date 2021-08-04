Blalock Named to Task Force to Oversee Review of SBC Executive Committee

Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton has named Marshall Blalock to a seven-member task force to oversee a third-party review into the handling of sexual abuse claims by the SBC Executive Committee.

Calling formation of the task force his “first priority,” Litton said the seven members of the task force “represent pastors, as well as professionals in law, counseling, and abuse advocacy.” According to a news release, the task force will be chaired by Bruce Frank, lead pastor of Biltmore Baptist Church of Arden, N.C. Blalock, pastor of First Baptist Church of Charleston, S.C., and a former president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, will serve as vice chairman.

Messengers to the 2021 SBC annual meeting approved a motion calling on the new SBC president to appoint a task force composed of members of Southern Baptist churches and “experts in sexual abuse and the handling of sexual abuse-related dynamics.” Under the terms of the motion, the task force’s purpose is to “ensure that the third-party review includes an investigation into any allegations of abuse, mishandling of abuse, mistreatment of victims, a pattern of intimidation of victims or advocates, and resistance to sexual abuse reform initiatives.” The task force is required to make the findings public and present them to messengers to the 2022 SBC annual meeting with recommendations for action.

Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the SBC Executive Committee, had announced in June that Guidepost Solutions had been hired to conduct an independent review of the Executive Committee’s handling of those issues.