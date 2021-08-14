Legislative Update: News from the Statehouse

Tony Beam

By

Tony Beam is senior director of church and community engagement at North Greenville University and director of the Office of Public Policy for the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

Published on

For most people, summer in South Carolina brings hot, humid days, vacations, afternoon thunderstorms, and a myriad of family outdoor activities. For the South Carolina Legislature, it brings final work on the budget, Senate and House Subcommittee hearings, and, later on this year, redistricting.

If you have been following my reports from the Legislature, you know there are several bills left over from the 2021 session that will likely be considered as early as January in the 2022 session.

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article.