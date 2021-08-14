Legislative Update: News from the Statehouse
For most people, summer in South Carolina brings hot, humid days, vacations, afternoon thunderstorms, and a myriad of family outdoor activities. For the South Carolina Legislature, it brings final work on the budget, Senate and House Subcommittee hearings, and, later on this year, redistricting. If you have been following my reports from the Legislature, you know there are several bills left over from the 2021 session that will likely be considered as early as January in the 2022 session.