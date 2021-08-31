Obituary: Curtis Daniel

Curtis Edward Daniel, 91, of Boiling Springs, died July 25, 2021.

A native of Thomaston, Ga., he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1962. He was a graduate of Fruitland Baptist Bible College and Luther Rice Seminary. He served as pastor of eight South Carolina Baptist churches during his 62 years of ministry. He was an active member of several Baptist associations throughout the state, where he held numerous leadership positions over the years. After retiring from the pastorate at the age of 88, he became a member of Valley Falls First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy DeBrule Bailey Daniel; a daughter; a son; two stepsons; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Cook Daniel, and a daughter, Helen Daniel Johnson.