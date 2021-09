James Douglas Humphries, 73, of Greenville, died July 17, 2021.

A native of Shelby, N.C., he was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War. After earning an associate degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, he served as bivocational pastor for several churches in South Carolina over the years. In 1998, he answered God’s call to the mission field in Romania.

Survivors include two daughters and four grandchildren.