Pickens First Baptist Pastor Retires

Fred Stone retired on July 11 as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Pickens, following a total of 40-plus years in ministry, including 25 years at Pickens. He previously served at Mayo First, Utica, and Cornerstone Baptist churches before coming to Pickens. He was elected president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, served on SCBC committees, and served on the board of trustees for The Baptist Courier. During the July 11 service, he was presented with a love offering from the church, a plaque for 25 years at Pickens First, and a resolution of appreciation from the South Carolina General Assembly.